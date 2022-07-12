Washington D.C. (WAND) – Illinois is already seeing a huge influx of women seeking abortions after other states implemented restrictions with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“The number of out-of-state patients has doubled since Roe v. Wade was overturned,” Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. “That’s on top of the nearly 10,000 women who already came to Illinois seeking abortion care.”
Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, also warned of additional rights being taken away in the future. Durbin told the committee Republicans will likely seek a federal abortion ban. Durbin stated Democrats will come up with their own statutory authority.
“A federal statutory right to an abortion. That’s exactly what the vast majority of Americans support. Keeping access to abortion legal,” he said.
