SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a vehicle after they said it struck a pedestrian Friday night in Springfield.
Officers said it happened after 9 p.m. in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Fayette Avenue. A white-colored SUV struck a woman in the area.
Police reported the vehicle has dark-tinted windows. Registration for the vehicle is unknown.
The victim was taken from the scene by ambulance. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information should contact Springfield police by calling (217)788-8311.
