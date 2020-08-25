(WAND) - As the pandemic continues, many people are collecting multiple face coverings and masks.
The rear view mirror has become a convenient place to store them. However, officials warn that is not a safe spot.
AAA Auto group and Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to not hang masks on mirrors. In fact, hanging any object on your rear view mirror is illegal. A citation can cost you up to $164.
Swinging objects can create a distraction or create a blind spot on the road, leading to accidents.
“If the object is swinging or any type of movement that makes that object hanging from the rear view mirror move you might miss something,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA Auto group. "We certainly don't want a person to put themselves or a fellow person in danger, and as I shared before, it is against the law."
AAA Auto group recommends people to leave spare masks in a glove box or buying a strip clip to place in your vehicle.
