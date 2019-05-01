DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A pizza delivery driver was shot and killed during a robbery in Danville Tuesday night.
The victim, identified as 41-year-old Terry Gaines, was found shot and unresponsive in the area of Alexander St. and Madison St. around 10:30 p.m.
Gaines was a pizza delivery driver for Dominos Pizza.
Police said he had just delivered a pizza to an address in the area.
Witnesses saw him walking back to his vehicle when two men approached him and tried to rob him.
Witnesses told police there was a brief struggle between Gaines and the suspects before shots were fired.
The suspects were last seen running westbound from the area.
The first suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 6’00 with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket or sweatshirt with a hood.
The second suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 5’09 with a slender build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.