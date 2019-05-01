Gun

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A pizza delivery driver was shot and killed during a robbery in Danville Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Terry Gaines, was found shot and unresponsive in the area of Alexander St. and Madison St. around 10:30 p.m.

Gaines was a pizza delivery driver for Dominos Pizza. 

Police said he had just delivered a pizza to an address in the area.

Witnesses saw him walking back to his vehicle when two men approached him and tried to rob him. 

Witnesses told police there was a brief struggle between Gaines and the suspects before shots were fired. 

The suspects were last seen running westbound from the area. 

The first suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 6’00 with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket or sweatshirt with a hood. 

The second suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 5’09 with a slender build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

 Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.