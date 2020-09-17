CHICAGO (WAND) - A small plane landed on a road in Palatine Thursday night.
According to NBC Chicago, the plane landing was reported before 6:45 p.m. at Northwest Highway near Quentin Road.
It is unclear at this time if there are any injures or how many people were on board.
One of the plane's wings has broken almost completely off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.