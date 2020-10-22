NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - Presidential debate organizers have removed plexiglass barriers from the stage before the candidates face off on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn.
Peter Alexander of NBC News learned the Commission on Presidential Debates decided Thursday evening against having the barriers after finding out President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday. In addition, their medical advisors consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious disease in the United States.
UPDATE: The debate commission has removed the plexiglass barriers after their medical advisors (1) learned Trump and Biden tested negative for COVID today and (2) consulted w Dr. Fauci.— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 22, 2020
The medical team changed its recommendation, per CPD, and both campaigns have agreed. https://t.co/v2AmeQb64c
This was a change from Thursday morning, when debate co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf Jr. told Alexander the barriers would stay in place. The medical team had changed its recommendation, according to the CDC.
Both campaigns agreed to the removal of the barriers.
The second and final presidential debate can be seen on WAND at 8 p.m. Thursday.
