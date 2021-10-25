PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana police negotiated to get an armed man out of a home and into custody during a Sunday standoff, the city's police chief said.
At about 6:56 p.m. Sunday, authorities received a call about a person acting strangely and possibly having a handgun at 12 Vine St. Officers said they found Jeremy Winter on the porch, at which time he was making threats and refusing to cooperate with authorities.
Winter then went into the residence as authorities secured a perimeter around the home, police said. Family members were allowed to exit.
Winter refused to exit or comply with police as officer worked to negotiate for a peaceful outcome. They were eventually able to convince Winters to put a loaded .45 caliber handgun down and leave the home at 7:44 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested without further incident or injury.
Winter is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felony) and was transported to the Christian County Correctional Center in lieu of bond.
Winter has a criminal history, police said, after he was arrested on Nov. 7, 2017 for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth and aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty on May 5, 2018 to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to four years in prison.
"I’m extremely proud of how my officers handled this very serious and volatile situation," said Pana Police Chief Daniel Bland. "They responded to the scene with urgency and caution, while also handling their contact and negotiations with Mr. Winter with patience, professionalism and readiness. Everyone was safely secured and all my officers returned home safely for the night. We are thankful for this outcome."
