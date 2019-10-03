DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last weekend.
Sword statements said 44-year-old AC Campbell was involved in a fight with the victim on Sept. 28 at an address in the 1400 block of Decatur's E. North St. Police said Campbell got into the victim's face as he tried to help a woman find her wallet and told him to "shut the f*** up", then swung at and hit the victim in the face.
The victim then tackled Campbell to the ground and held him there, police said, before Campbell and the woman left in a car.
That car then returned with Campbell and a second unknown man in it. Police said the unknown man yelled "where that n**** at" before shooting in the direction of the front porch. The victim was shot in his right leg and fled to a neighbor's residence for safety.
The victim's injuries were not life threatening, and he is expected to be okay.
Campbell is charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting. He was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Woodford and Pershing.
Campbell will be in court Thursday morning at 10:30. His bail is set at $200,000 in Macon County.
Police did not say if they have arrested the suspected shooter.