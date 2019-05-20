DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected crack dealer attacked and robbed a woman, police say.
The woman, who police say told them she frequently buys crack from the suspect, was attacked before 10 p.m. on May 16. According to sworn statements, the man punched her, grabbed onto her hair, and stomped on her head and neck after slamming her to the ground. He’s accused of stealing $40 from the pockets of her jeans.
Police arrested Lamont D. Sanford, 27, on Saturday evening. He’s facing a robbery charge.
Sanford is out of custody Monday after paying 10 percent of his $50,000 bond.