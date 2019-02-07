CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of causing deadly injuries to an infant is behind bars.
Police say Champaign man Jaytwon Mobley, 20, caused serious head injuries to a 4-month-old child in January. On Jan. 18, responders took the child to Carle Foundation Hospital before moving him to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The infant died at St. Francis.
Mobley is the child's father, according to a press release from police.
A criminal investigation into Mobley began after the Department of Child and Family Services issued a notice to police. Officers then considered Mobley the primary suspect. Police arrested him on Thursday evening.
Mobley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the life or health of a child and aggravated battery. Bond on his warrant is set at $2 million.