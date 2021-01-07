JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Counterfeit $20 bills circulating in Jacksonville have drawn the attention of police.
Officers said they received multiple reports of people trying to pass these bills, which appear at first glance to be real money. When a person looks at them closer, authorities said they'll notice the bills are made of slightly different paper than real money and have "REPLICA" printed on them.
Police are urging businesses and the public to inspect currency before they accept it as payment.
Anyone with concerns about a bill's authenticity can call Jacksonville police at (217)479-4630. To report the use of counterfeit money or any other crime should call police or Crime Stoppers at (217)243-7300.
Authorities are reminding the public that use of counterfeit money is a felony and can be punishable by a fine and/or prison.
