URBANA, III (WAND) - Felipe De Jesus Guevara Sanchez pulled into an Urbana gas station with 7 human trafficking victims, police footage show the moments where the kidnapping scheme came to an end.
Sanchez was arrested on charges of forcible detention and kidnapping. We told you the story back in November, where a mother had gone to University of Illinois police for help on getting her 25-year-old son back. Kidnappers were asking her for more money to return her son, even after already wiring over 7,000 dollars.
After talking to police, the mother and the officers set up a fake meet-up at an Urbana gas station. Later that day, the van where the son was being held pulled into the Circle K in Urbana.
Chief of University Police Alice Cary says police were waiting for a couple hours. "They staked out to the location and the vehicle showed up, that was given the description and they made contact."
Inside the van seen on the police footage are 7 victims, most of them from Mexico. Police say the scheme is related to a Mexican Drug Cartel called Las Zetas. One by one, the victims got out of the van and into freedom. The 25-year-old son reunited with his family after 14 years.
Police questioned Sanchez and the 7 victims. Many saying they had crossed to border with Sanchez, swimming across Rio Grande, walking through the dessert and sleeping outside before driving through Texas. The victims were released to family members after questioning.
The lawyer representing the 25-year-old son says the victims can apply for certain visas because of their situation. A "U-Visa or "T-Visa" is meant for victims of kidnapping, human trafficking, forced detention and crimes of that nature.
