DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police make an arrest in the 2019 murder case of 28-year-old Suave L. Turner.
According to police on May 30, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Suave L. Turner, 28, of Decatur was shot while at the MLK Last Stop located at 1527 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.
Turner was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say after a lengthy investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Talmel T. Wilson, Jr., 20 of Decatur, with first degree murder.
Wilson is currently serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on an unrelated case and was brought back to Macon County where he was arraigned on the first degree murder charge on Thursday.
According to officials, Wilson's arrest marks the 8th case finally closed out of 11 murders, that occurred in 2019.
The Decatur Police Department continues to work all open murders.
Anyone with information about this or any other murder is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
