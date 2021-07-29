SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to the 1900 block of East Brown Street after receiving a Shotspotter alert late Tuesday evening.
According to officials, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a residence in the area being struck by gunfire.
Officers were able to identify a possible suspect, Trevon Fonza, 25, and located a vehicle belonging to Fonza in the 1700 block of South 14th Street.
Police say, while at this location, Fonza was observed running towards officers carrying a firearm before he threw the pistol into his residence's backyard.
Fonza was immediately taken into custody and the residence was secured until officers could obtain a search warrant.
During the search, officers recovered a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, approximately 99 grams of cannabis, and 534.00 in currency.
Fonza was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, possession of a firearm no-FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture, and delivery of cannabis, violation of an order of protection, and endangering the life or health of a child.
At this time, he remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.