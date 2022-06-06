MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was airlifted following a DUI crash in Macon County, police said.
Emergency responders were called out to the area of Illinois Route 121 near Heman Road around 8:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police said 28-year-old Christian Van Hook of Lincoln was traveling northwest on Illinois Route 121 when he left the road to the right, went into the ditch, went airborne, and hit the embankment of N. Lincoln Memorial Parkway.
Van Hook's vehicle then hit a power pole north of the intersection.
He was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said Van Hook was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Usage.
