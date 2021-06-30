SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said one of eight men they arrested in June for gun-related charges gave authorities a false name.
Kelvonnie Burney, 19, originally told police he was Jason Marshall, a 20-year-old Springfield man, police said. Officers included the Marshall name in their original arrest report and issued a correction Wednesday after learning about his real identity.
Burney was out of jail when he was stopped by Springfield police at about 9:26 p.m. Tuesday on Dirksen Parkway. Officers said he again tried to lie about his name when questioned.
In the original list of charges, Burney was accused of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition and possession of a firearm with no FOID card. Following his Tuesday arrest, he faces an additional charge of obstructing justice.
Springfield police said Burney was wanted on an outstanding homicide warrant out of Henry County, Ga.
Click here to see the list of eight suspects arrested. The arrests happened on the evening of June 19 and into the morning hours of June 20, when police conducted a detail in which they recovered eight firearms.
WAND News has updated that story to match the June 30 update from police.
