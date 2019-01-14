DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with meth in Decatur broke a glass pipe when police found him, officers say.
A sworn statement says a detective stopped two cars when they observed a possible drug deal in the 900 block of West Harrison Avenue. At that time, police say 48-year-old Kevin Lewis stepped out of one of the cars and smashed the pipe on the ground. Officers also arrested two women from the second car, who they identified as 42-year-old Tawnya Alsup and 45-year-old Kristie Carter.
A K-9 officer alerted to the presence of drugs during a free-air sniff of both cars. Police say the Chevy Equinox the women were in had .04 ounces of bagged meth inside of it. They say Lewis had over .6 ounces of meth on him after his arrest.
Each of the women both face meth possession charges. Lewis is charged with manufacture/delivery of meth. His bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.