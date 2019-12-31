TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman faces murder charges after a deadly stabbing in Taylorville, police said.
A press release said authorities responded at 1:08 p.m. to 1015 E. Adams St., where they found 40-year-old Jason R. Bright with a single stab wound to his chest. Bright went to Taylorville Memorial Hospital, where he lost his life.
Authorities then arrested the woman they said the victim was in a relationship with. She was identified as 21-year-old Michaela L. Herpstreith.
Police said she fled to a different location after the stabbing. They arrested her without incident and took her to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
The situation is isolated and there is no danger to Taylorville citizens, the release added.
Police are continuing to investigate.