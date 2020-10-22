TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a driver who they said lost equipment that damaged another vehicle in Taylorville.
Authorities are trying to find a red pickup truck that was hauling a white tank. Taylorville police said the truck lost two seven-foot pipes, which hit a vehicle behind it.
Pictures showed the second vehicle, a red Toyota, had a large dent in the hood.
"The driver of the vehicle was very lucky it did not go through his windshield," a Facebook post from Taylorville police said.
Authorities want anyone who knows the driver to contact Sgt. Alan Mills with Taylorville police.
