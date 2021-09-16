CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police are releasing the photo of a shooting suspect believed to be involved in the Sept. 15 gunfire that occurred near Centennial High School.
According to officials, on Sept. 15, at approximately 1:38 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High School for the report of shots fired.
Both schools were placed on lock-down at police request.
Officers say they located 13 shell casings in a field north of Centennial High School.
No injuries were reported to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting incident, and are trying to identify the suspect in the photo. No arrests have been made at this time.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has any information on this individual’s identity or the shooting to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.