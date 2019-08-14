CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and three vehicles in Champaign County Wednesday morning.
State troopers were called to Interstate 74 eastbound near mile post 194 around 7:30 a.m.
Police said a driver in a black vehicle was passing other cars in the left lane entering a construction zone. Officers said that driver cut off another vehicle, causing that driver to slam on the brakes and rear end a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The motorcycle that was rear ended went off on the right shoulder and crashed on its side.
The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Urbana, was transported to Carle Hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
Troopers said charges could be coming pending the results of their investigation.