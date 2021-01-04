WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police search for a Westville man reported missing since Dec. 27.
According to reports, Richard Wayne Truett was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 27, leaving his home with a female companion, who's believed to have been picking him up.
Truett's family told Police that he had no reason to disappear and that this is considered "completely uncharacteristic behavior."
The family believes he could be in danger after nine days without having seen or heard from him.
Truett is described as a 46-year-old man, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue and gold plaid coat, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball cap with a rebel flag on it.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department at 217-442-0153.
