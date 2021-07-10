DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said they responded to a shots fired call outside a Decatur bar and restaurant early Saturday morning.
According to police, someone started firing shots outside in the 100 block of Oakland Avenue. They responded at 12:43 a.m. and found a car on the curb with a woman inside that was hit with 4 rounds.
Police tell WAND News the women was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle on Oakland Avenue, but was not shot.
DPD said the woman had cuts on her from glass and debris.
Police did not have any suspect information as of 4:00 a.m. However, they said anyone with information should contact them.
This is a developing story, WAND News will update as more details arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.