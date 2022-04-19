HILLSBORO Ill. (WAND) – Police are seeking two suspects who led officers on a high-speed pursuit from Hillsboro to Taylorville on Tuesday.
In a news release, Hillsboro police Chief Randy Leetham said the pursuit began just before 2 p.m. Officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy on South Main Street to investigate a suspected fraudulent prescription.
A suspect fled the scene on foot when a patrol car arrived and ran across the street to the Motomart convenience store.
Leetham said the suspect got into a black Honda with another person and drove away from the scene after nearly colliding with a police car.
Two Hillsboro police squad vehicles followed the Honda to a dead end on Helston Place. The Honda turned around and drove directly at Leetham's vehicle before driving through yards on Hamilton Street.
Leetham said police followed the vehicle through East Hillsboro, onto Crittenden Street, west onto School Street, north on Main Street, and throughout downtown Hillsboro at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit eventually continued onto Route 48 in Christian County and passed through Morrisonville, Palmer and Taylorville.
Leetham said officers ended the pursuit as a safety precaution due to increased traffic around Taylorville.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2015 black Honda with Illinois license plate Y732876. The driver is described as a Black male with dreadlocks and the passenger is described as a thin Black male.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects should contact Hillsboro police at (217) 532-6120.
