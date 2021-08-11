SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- This week Morgan and Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a felony theft that occurred on Thursday, August 5.
According to police, sometime between 7 a.m. -10 a.m., two Cannon Cameras, a red battery pack, a camera shoulder mount movie kit, and a red Schwinn bicycle were stolen from a van parked in the area of 11th St. and South Grand Ave.
Police say both cameras contain photos of the multiple murals that have been painted in the downtown Springfield area in recent years.
If you have any information about this theft incident or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.