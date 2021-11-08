DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is seeking information on this week’s crime of the week.
According to officials, on October 30th at approximately 3:30 a.m. Decatur Police responded to the 1100 block of N Union in reference to a shooting.
Once on the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was later identified as Stephen Miner 29, and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say, officers observed a large house party in the 1100 block that they believe was attended by upwards of 100 individuals.
Upon further search officers located numerous shell casings of various calibers near the residence where the house party was occurring.
Officers attempted to speak to several individuals who either had little information or refused to cooperate.
Police say while on scene three more individuals arrived at area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Anyone with any information regarding this shooting, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
