URBANA, Ill (WAND) - A shooting left an Urbana man dead and a Normal man in critical condition, according to police.
Urbana Police said, on Saturday at 10:44 p.m. officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of Welch Drive. Officers from the University of Illinois Police and Deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff's Department also responded.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Urbana man shot multiple times. According to police, he was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, but died a short time after he arrived.
Another victim, a 21-year-old Normal man, showed up to an area hospital by personal vehicle. Police said he is in critical condition.
Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
