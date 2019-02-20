DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman hid meth in her genitals when police caught up to her and a second suspected meth dealer, sworn statements say.
Police say they stopped a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo after midnight Tuesday because the driver didn’t signal quickly enough before a turn. That’s when they say they found 35-year-old Shawn Stolley and 30-year-old Adrienne McClure with meth in the vehicle.
Officers seized 4.5 grams of meth from a bag in the passenger door pocket, statements say, along with a pipe used for smoking meth. They say Stolley handed McClure an 11-gram bag as police approached the car, which she admitted to putting in her genitals.
Officers say she voluntarily removed the bag at the Decatur Police Department headquarters.
Stolley and McClure are accused of traveling around Decatur together on Monday night to sell drugs. Officers say they went around to houses to “serve” meth to people.
Both suspects are charged with manufacture/delivery and possession of meth. Stolley’s bond is set at $100,000, while McClure’s is $25,000. Each suspect is behind bars in the Macon County Jail on Wednesday.