URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman is accused of stabbing a teenager in the face.
According to Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher, Champaign police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Keegan at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The stabbing allegedly happened on a Mass Transit District bus, according to The News-Gazette.
Keegan is accused of getting into a fight on the bus with a female 17-year-old teen. Police said she stabbed the teen several times after the two left the bus in the 500 block of East Green Street.
Keegan is charged with aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $2,500, and authorities said she is not permitted to have contact with the victim or another woman who was on the bus at the time.
The suspect will return to court July 7.
