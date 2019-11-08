SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot after people in cars shot at each other Friday, police said.
Officers said they received calls of shots fired on Carpenter Street between 9th Street and 11th Street. They said a male victim went to Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound around his ribs. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was alert and talking.
Police said they found shell casings between 9th and 11th on Carpenter. She said people in two cars shot at each other and gunshots hit a nearby uninvolved vehicle twice. Nobody in that car was injured.
Police said they have no suspect information or a vehicle description after speaking with the victim.
The shooting remains under investigation Friday evening. The scene was clear after 4:10 p.m.