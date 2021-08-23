CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - About 20 power poles were reported to be down due to storms in Cass County Monday, leaving US-67 closed for days in an area south of Beardstown.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office initially said the affected area of the road would be closed for "a long time" after the downed lines were reported. They updated Monday afternoon to say it could be about 2 1/2 days before the road is reopened, "depending on the amount of electric employees."
Ameren Illinois told WAND News it has crews on scene. It said the approximate 13 customers affected by the downed power poles will have service restored by early Tuesday morning, once repairs can be made.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported the wind damage from storms at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
