DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — According to History of the Heartland, the historic Powers Mansion will be auctioned for a second time.
The last auction took place on June 7 but the highest bidder, a Decatur-based ministry, was unable to complete the sale.
The auction will begin June 19 and end June 21. ServiceLink Auction LLC will conduct the auction with updated terms and conditions.
- Earnest money must be available in cash for a wire payment. (The earnest money deposit is 5% or $2,500, whichever is greater.)
- The winning bidder must have cash funds available to execute payment following the auction.
- The starting bid has been reduced to $45,000.
Related Links
- Historic Powers Mansion in Decatur is back on the market
- Historic Powers Mansion in Decatur SOLD!
- New buyer releases statement, plans to restore Historic Powers Mansion
- New buyer unable to complete sale of Powers Mansion
As with the previous auction, there will be no opportunity to inspect the property before the sale. Any buyer will assume responsibility and liability for occupancy, including the cost of taking possession.
History of the Heartland said they identified the 113-year-old mansion as the most-endangered historic residence in Decatur.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.