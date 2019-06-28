PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Preparations continue for the sentencing of Brendt Christensen for the deadly kidnapping of Yingying Zhang.
Christensen faces either life in prison or death. Sentencing, which is expected to last a week and a half, begins July 8.
In an order issued Thursday, Judge James Shadid allowed Christensen's defense to tell jurors about plea negotiations in the case.
The defense also plans to call an expert in prison violence to testify about the likelihood that Christensen would cause harm while in prison. They asked Judge Shadid to limit the ways in which prosecutors could respond to or cross-examine that expert.