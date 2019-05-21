FORSYTH, Ill. - (WAND) - The Midwest has seen a large amount of severe weather in the last week.
The latest is coming out of Vermilion County, where officials are still assessing damage from a mid-May storm. The area around Tilton was hit with golf ball size hail and if the pros had to take a guess, they'd say that county is looking at millions of dollars in damage.
Mother nature can be unpredictable, but Cory Jacobs at Menards says we don't have to be.
"Safety is the priority," said Jacobs. "Make sure you have a game plan, (including) emergency kit, flashlight, batteries and food and water."
Jacobs said one of the most important things is checking to make sure sump pumps and generators are good to go before the storm comes rolling in.
"Also, if you have any loose lawn furniture like a trampoline, those like to blow around, so make sure you get those secure," he said.
Central Illinois is currently under a storm watch on May 21. Locals are asked to make sure they hope for the best while preparing for the worst.