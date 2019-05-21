Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with a steady rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Winds diminishing late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.