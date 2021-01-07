WASHINGTON, DC (WAND) - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce key nominees for the Department of Justice at an event in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday.
All of the leaders are Justice Department veterans.
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced the following nominees:
- Nominee for Attorney General, Judge Merrick Garland
- Nominee for Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco
- Nominee Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta
- Nominee for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.