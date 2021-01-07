TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

TOPSHOT - Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on August 20, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

 OLIVIER DOULIERY

WASHINGTON, DC (WAND) - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce key nominees for the Department of Justice at an event in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday. 

All of the leaders are Justice Department veterans. 

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced the following nominees:

  • Nominee for Attorney General, Judge Merrick Garland 
  • Nominee for Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco
  • Nominee Associate Attorney General, Vanita Gupta
  • Nominee for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke

