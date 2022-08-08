SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois.
According to the CDB, more than 180 projects for state facilities that provide housing to individuals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week are in active construction, design or in various stages of procurement.
“Our people sit at the very heart of Rebuild Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This historic, bipartisan capital plan is about making Illinoisans lives better and safer—and I couldn’t be prouder to announce our $1 billion investment to improve our most critical state facilities. From the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy to the Dixon Correctional Center, we are ensuring that every Illinoisan in our care has access to the upgraded infrastructure they deserve.”
Some projects currently underway include: at the Departments of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA), Department of Human Services (DHS), Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).
Moving forward, Rebuild Illinois looks to provide an additional $1.5 billion bringing total investments in state facility maintenance projects and improvements to $2.5 billion.
Facilities at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs will receive $331 million in capital funding to address emergency and deferred maintenance projects at its facilities in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy, including those currently in active construction and those in the planning stages.
The Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy, a nearly $300 million dollar investment, is one of the largest ongoing projects for DVA, involving upgrading buildings, infrastructure, utilities, landscaping, and the demolition of aging buildings and expansion of the campus.
Almost $171 million in projects are underway for infrastructure improvements at Department of Human Services facilities including upgrading fire protection and HVAC systems, renovating residences and isolation rooms, rehabilitating roads and walkways, and replacing equipment in facilities via 29 projects located in thirteen Illinois counties.
State officials said 30 additional capital projects are in the planning stages for DHS, totaling nearly $140 million, while more than 40 projects valued at $115 million are in active construction, with an additional 50 projects in planning stages, at the Department of Corrections, totaling nearly $154 million.
Other active and upcoming projects at DOC facilities involve upgrading electrical distribution systems, replacing heat and ventilation equipment, repairing roofs, and conducting sewer assessments.
The state is also currently investing more than $15 million in active construction at the Department of Juvenile Justice facilities.
The scope of active work includes the replacement of HVAC systems and boiler components, thousands of square feet of new roofing, security upgrades, and the renovation of an intake building. New projects totaling nearly $61 million will be addressed by CDB in the upcoming year, including remodeling housing for juveniles, constructing new classrooms and programmatic and recreational spaces, repairing and resurfacing roadways, and providing critical upgrades to equipment.
“The robust Rebuild Illinois capital plan allows Capital Development Board to address critical deferred maintenance repair and upgrade needs at agencies that house residents 24/7,” said Capital Development Board Executive Director, Jim Underwood. “Once completed, I’m confident the improvements will create safer, more functional facilities.”
