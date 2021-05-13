ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said his executive orders will be revised in line with upcoming new guidelines loosening mask-wearing restrictions.
The Associated Press reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will put in place less restrictions for indoor mask-wearing. Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to stop wearing masks in most indoor settings, outside of the most crowded areas.
Masks must still be worn in location such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. The guidance could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.
Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks when they are outdoors in crowds.
Virus cases in the United States have continued to drop. As of early May, they are at their lowest since September and deaths have dropped to the lowest numbers since April of 2020. In addition, test positivity has hit the lowest mark since the start of the pandemic.
In Illinois, the state is set to enter a bridge reopening phase Friday. The new phase allows 60 percent capacity at spectator events, health and fitness venues and other locations. It is the last phase before fully reopening in Phase 5, which the governor has said could be reached in June.
"The scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more," Pritzker said.
