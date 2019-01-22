CHICAGO (WAND) – A pro-choice executive order that pushes legal abortion forward was signed Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Insurance programs for state employees and Medicaid program users in Illinois were expanded to include abortion with HB 40, which former governor Bruce Rauner signed into law in 2017. The law removed language that would make abortion illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade were reversed.
Pritzker’s office says the executive action just signed will make sure the state “fully enforces” that law.
The order asks the Department of Central Management Services to find potential issues with state employee group insurance plans that could affect a woman’s right to choose and, in the next 60 days, recommend ways to bring them up to date with HB 40. It says all state employee plans must provide abortion coverage by July 1.
Pritzker signed the measure at Planned Parenthood of Illinois with women’s health advocates and lawmakers present.
“On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I’m proud to declare under my administration, the State of Illinois will be the most progressive state in the nation when it comes to guaranteeing the right to choose for every single woman,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to the courageous advocates across our state, HB 40 is the law of the land. I was proud to stand with you in that fight, because a right is only a right if it can be exercised by everyone. And today, I’m proud to sign an executive order that will further protect and expand the right to choose in Illinois – and that will fully implement all the provisions of HB 40.”
“Women’s rights are human rights. It’s important that women have the right and ability to choose what is best for them and their bodies,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “Today’s executive order makes it clear that our state is a leader in that respect.”
View the full text for HB 40 in the PDF document attached to this story.