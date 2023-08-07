SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois lawmakers hope a new law will help create racism-free schools across the state.
Every Illinois school will be required to create, implement, and maintain at least one written policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment against students based on race, color, or national origin.
The law also bans retaliation against students who submit complaints to school administrators. Senate Bill 90 calls for the Illinois State Board of Education to collect data on all reported allegations of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation against students.
"This is a bill that would define racial discrimination, prohibit it in schools, and provide an avenue for some restitution and correction of that behavior," said Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines).
The Illinois Department of Human Rights will start a training program to prevent discrimination and harassment in elementary and secondary schools. Any schools failing to take disciplinary action against students harassing others could face civil rights violations.
IDHR Director Jim Bennett said his department is fully committed to protecting students and teachers against hate crimes and racial discrimination within schools. Bennett explained his agency has worked with the State Board of Education, Illinois Attorney General's Office, Illinois Association of School Boards and Pritzker administration to ensure the plan works with the structure and language of current state statute.
"I will say there are no easy answers to racism or bullying. This bill is a start, and I'm so thankful for all who have worked on it," Bennett said. "I truly believe the vast majority of our teachers, our administrators, and our schools want and our trying to do the very best thing for our students."
The legislation passed out of the House on an 87-18 vote on May 19. It gained unanimous support from the Senate on May 24.
"As we continue to see a rise in incidents of hateful conduct across our country, it is clear that our actions need to match our words," said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). "That’s why the Racism-Free Schools Act is so important, because it will not only require districts to create and implement a policy on discrimination and harassment, but also help the state track incidents of racism so we can better address concerning conduct across our state."
Senate Bill 90 takes effect on August 1, 2024.
