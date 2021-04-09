SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND) -- House Bill 1711 would no longer allow breeders to sell to retail pet stores.
"We just ask these particular stores, would be purchased through humane sources, because right now, they're not doing that," Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney said.
He proposed the bill, which passed through the General Assembly.
Chesney said there are 20 such retail pet stores in Illinois selling dogs and cats that come directly through breeders.
"The problem is they pack up and go to another town and then the local city councils learn about it and they go to another town. So what happens is you're playing whack-a-mole with these pet shops," Chesney said.
The Humane Society of the United States conducted a private investigation on breeders selling to pet stores. They found several violations through a USDA database.
"What we'll see many times is neglect, they are not feeding the animals, they're not giving them proper sanitation -- they're stacking the wire cages and letting dogs urinate on the dogs below them," Marc Ayers, the Illinois Director of the Humane Society of the U.S., said. "Many of these places that source to Illinois pet stores and have between 400 and 600 puppies at one location which is essentially a puppy mill."
All puppy breeders must be licensed through the federal government.
The bill would ensure breeders are following the proper protocol.
"A responsible breeder would never ever sell to a pet store," Ayers said. "A responsible breeder is one who wants to meet the buyer face to face, meet that person and let the buyer inspect the conditions. None of those things can happen at these pet stores in Illinois that offer these commercially bread puppies."
Chesney is confident the commercial selling of dogs and cats will not be much longer.
"The days of hurting animals is going to stop and it starts with this legislation," Chesney said.
The bill is set to be voted on in the State Senate in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.