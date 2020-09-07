RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - Ramsey Community Unit Schools will temporarily move to fully remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to the district community, Superintendent Melissa Ritter said officials were notified on Sept. 6 of an additional case in the district. The district is moving to remote instruction until Sept. 18 as a proactive measure due to the amount of students and staff who are quarantining.
Sept. 8, 2020 will be a remote learning planning day with no student attendance. Remote learning supply pickup is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on the same day. Remote learning is happening from Sept. 9-18, with in-person instruction resuming on Sep. 21.
Sports activities are canceled from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, 2020.
Ritter said details about breakfast and lunch opportunities, OKAW and other services will be sent out Monday evening.
