DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Community College Board has granted more than $18 million to community colleges in order to expand employment opportunities for minorities.
For the second year in a row, Richland Community College has received nearly $1 million to address education and unemployment gaps for minorities in the community.
Dr. Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP, said she's elated to hear the news.
"There definitely needs to be more opportunities," Norman said. "For example, what you find in terms of the workforce for African-Americans, there's mainly two areas you'll find African-Americans working in: the various manufacturing companies we have here as well as restaurants."
The director of external affairs for Richland, Rev. Courtney Carson, said this grant helped create the college's Enrich program.
"According to a study done, Decatur was ranked number seven as the worst place for African-American people. However, at RCC, we don't believe so," Carson said. "What we've been able to do in the Enrich program is reach those people and say hey, you can take care of your family by coming through the Enrich program. We can almost ensure you employment opportunities."
Carson said this program benefits not only the individuals who are enrolled, but the entire community.
"You don't have to be who you've had to be in the past," Carson said. "You can become exactly who you want to be."
The goal is to create equal opportunities for everyone. That's why Carson said the program is free.
"Going back to school is a difficult task for the single parent or individuals who don't know how to pay their bills if they go back to school," Carson said. "The program is free. You get a $10 an hour stipend at 40 hours a week to receive education and nationally recognized certification."
According to Carson, he believes in this program so much, he even sent his son through it.
"I sent my own son, who graduated this year from high school, through this program," Carson said. "He graduated through this program, and now he's a welder at Caterpillar."
Nearly 90 percent of Enrich participants who completed the program were hired by major local employers. Eighty percent of those still remained employed.
