SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Registration is underway for more than 200 summer courses at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Current and prospective students can apply for classes starting on June 6.
“Whether students are wanting to get a jumpstart on classes, or are determined to graduate sooner, this is a great opportunity to continue their educational goals,” said Vickie Cook, UIS associate vice chancellor for enrollment. “Reduced fees this year make it more affordable than ever for students to take summer courses.”
Upper-level and general education courses are available online and in-person. Late semester summer courses are also offered that start on July 5.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
View a list of available summer courses, including specific dates and instructors by clicking HERE.
New students will first need to apply for admission by clicking HERE.
Current students can sign up for summer classes by using Student Self-Service on the UIS homepage.
