MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - He was known for his dedication and commitment to the Maroa community.
On Jan. 4, Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley passed away. On Tuesday, dozens gathered to pay their respects, as the 76-year-old was laid to rest.
Chief Peasley joined the Maroa Fire Department in 1979. His son, JD Peasley, shared that his dad grew up in Lincoln, but met his soon-to-be bride from Maroa and has been a part of the community ever since.
JD shared that his father spent his life serving the Maroa community. Whether it was working in the fire department, supporting local athletes, or being a coach. Larry Peasley cared deeply about those he served.
"He would do anything for anybody."
JD, who's also the Assistant Fire Chief, said his father dedicated much of his time to the department. Since his passing, JD told WAND News he has been realizing just how much his father did for the department.
"Amazing how it takes 6 of us to do what he did."
Assistant Chief Jamie Zombro served alongside Chief Peasley for more than 20 years. A lifetime of memories made together. Zombro said he and the chief would go and work every Maroa-Forsyth home football game.
"I could write a book on Larry, I really could," he shared.
Chief Peasley was known for his dedication to the Maroa community. His compassion set an example for Lt. Jeremiah Grider.
"Seeing him and the way he worked, the way he did things. The dedication. It shows me how I want to help the community and do the same thing."
His colleagues said that Chief Peasley would run 80% to 90% of the calls throughout the year. Firefighter Doug Kennedy remembered the late-night calls he and Chief Peasley would work together.
"Chief Peasley would give anything that he could to help where it was needed."
When he wasn't at the firehouse, JD said his father loved being with his granddaughters and spending time with them. He was always in the stands cheering them on at softball games.
Another tradition Chief Peasley enjoyed was the annual pancake and sausage breakfast held at the Maroa Fire Department. This year's event will be on Jan. 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 11 .m. at the Maroa Fire Department on East Washington Street.
