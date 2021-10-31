SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence released its annual Domestic Violence Homicide Report for FY21 Sunday.
The report says 78 people died in Illinois because of domestic violence during the period of the report.
66 were adults and 12 were under the age of 18. These deaths were identified as part of 68 separate incidents, meaning many perpetrators killed more than one victim at the time.
"As this report illustrates, domestic violence can occur anywhere, to anyone, where there is someone that believes they have the right to exert power and control over others in their life, " said ICADV. "Men are the prevalent killers and women are the prevalent victims. But many others also lose their lives because of someone's willingness to use violence.
To read the full report which includes more detail about the relationships of perpetrators and victims, counties with highest rates, and means of homicide/suicide, click HERE.
For more information about ICADV, contact Vickie Smith at smith@ilcadv.org or at 217-789-2830 ext. 104 or visit www.ilcadv.org.
