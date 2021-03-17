ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker is set to dramatically expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in April, according to a report from NBC Chicago.
The station reports eligibility will expand to all Illinois residents at age 16 and older on April 12. Sources confirmed plan details with NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern Wednesday evening.
The governor is scheduled to give a speech Thursday outlining COVID-19 mitigation plan changes. As WAND News has previously reported, those changes may include an extra mitigation step between Phase 4 (where Illinois currently stands) and fully reopening in Phase 5.
Vaccine availability will dictate when residents can schedule appointments, but the state expects to see the number of doses available increase in coming weeks.
President Joe Biden said in a recent formal address to the American people that states would be directed to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.