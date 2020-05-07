DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Instead of Gov. JB Pritzker's five-phase-plan, "Restore Illinois", Reps. Blaine Wilhour and Darren Bailey developed their own idea.
It's called the "Back to Business" plan, and it's cut down to three phases.
Under Pritzker's phase three, barbershops, salons and retail stores would be back in business. At last check, Illinois is under the governor's second phase, 'flattening'.
Wilhour told WAND News the lawmakers' goal is to open the central Illinois region faster and get people back to work.
Under the "Back to Business" plan. churches, parks and day cares would be open under phase one. It would start May 10, but all of what's allowed wouldn't work at 100% capacity.
"Our plan can go into effect basically immediately," Wilhour said.
In phase two, bars, theaters, summer camps and gaming facilities would be open. Toward the beginning of June, every business and public place would be open at 75% capacity or more, thus reaching phase three. This would be phase four in the governor's plan.
"We designed it to set a bar for these businesses," Wilhour said. "If the business can obtain that bar, they should be allowed to work."
Bailey told WAND News the three-phase-plan was reviewed by multiple Illinois health department directors. He said the plan will be sent the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval.
It should be known wearing masks and being socially distant would still be recommended through all three phases. Compared to Pritkzer's plan, this gives Illinoisans more freedom in the later phases. Bailey said people who are vulnerable to COVID-19 would be protected.
However, their three-phase-plan has not been approved. Illinois is still under the rules of Pritzker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.