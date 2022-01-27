SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Retiring Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow has been named deputy director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).
Winslow's last day at the Springfield Police Department will be Friday. He will then transition to the new role, where he will help guide the strategic direction of the organization, give expertise on policing issues, advocate for pro-law enforcement legislative policies, develop training and resources for new members and cultivate new partnerships, an article on the ILACP website said.
“I am excited to take the next step in my law enforcement career. I am humbled to be given the opportunity to join the ILACP management team and continue to give back to the profession I love,” Winslow said. “Being an advocate for professional law enforcement and those who selflessly serve comes naturally and I look forward to the challenge.”
Winslow spent several years as an active presence with ILACP. He was named 2021 Chief of the Year for excelling his department and providing "extraordinary service" to the association, the article said.
ILACP credited Winslow for having the first major police department in Illinois to use body cameras. He has been a leading voice in ILACP with making recommendations for how state law enforcement can best use the cameras.
“Chief Winslow has long been viewed by his peers as a model for what a 21st century police chief should be,” ILACP Executive Director Ed Wojcicki said. “We are excited about the level of experience and expertise he will bring to strengthen our organization and better serve law enforcement.”
