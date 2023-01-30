MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - The reward total has reached over $6,000 as more organizations have offered funds to help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a ditch near Forsyth.
In late January, a local resident found a dead, abandoned dog south of the intersection at Sawyer Road and Illiniwick Road.
"It's just heartbreaking. Anyone who I have spoken to they cannot believe of the horrific way that this poor dog was treated. We want to prevent this and we do not want any other animals to be abused. Not on our watch," said Kim Schwalbach, Humane Educator and Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation Board Member.
Local and national groups are reaching out to the community, searching for more information about the owner and the dog. PETA and Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter have announced rewards over $5,000 combined. The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County recently announced an additional $1,000 for the rewards.
DMCASF encourages residents to contact Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
"These acts of violence and cruelty have to stop. We want to reach out to people in the community," said Schwalbach. " If you know anything about this horrible crime, please call crimes toppers."
