CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) said his office is helping constituents get friends and loved ones out of Afghanistan.
This comes after President Joe Biden began withdrawing troops from the country and the Taliban swiftly began taking back power. People have been desperate to leave - something seen clearly in images of people clinging to a U.S. military jet departing Kabul's international airport.
Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the nation. Thousands of U.S. troops are headed back to provide security for U.S. citizens and allies who are working to get out.
President Biden has defended the way the withdrawal mission has been handled, saying he "will not repeat mistakes we've made in the past" by indefinitely fighting in a conflict not in the national interest of the United States.
Davis' office is asking constituents who themselves need assistance or who know people who need help leaving Afghanistan to call his office. Phone numbers are below:
Champaign: (217) 403-4690
DC: (202) 225-2371
"We have a few cases already open right now where we are working with the State Department to try and get information on individuals who have expressed an interest in getting a visa to come over here," Davis said. "They all have relationships with American families or American soldiers who work with them, and we're more than willing to help our veterans who want to help their friends and their allies."
Davis said his office will do its best to provide people with current information or connect them with the right federal agency.
